The Old Fashioned #135
“Last Time I Saw Him” is an interesting song that demonstrates how close soul and country music have always been, and now there’s a bluegrass angle. White songwriters from the Motown orbit Michael Masser and Pam Sawyer composed it, and it became the title track of Dianna Ross’s fifth album in 1973. Soon after it reached the Hot Soul top 20, Dottie West reached the country top ten with her cover. So I was charmed and impressed to hear a great new version with banjo backing by Red Camel Collective, the side project of the band that plays on the road with Junior Sisk, including lead singer and IBMA Momentum Award winner Heather Berry Mabe. She is joined on this single by the legendary Sharon White and Suzanne Cox. Also in the hour, singles from the Stillhouse Junkies, Jordan Tice, Danny Paisley, Jaelee Roberts and the Songs From The Road Band.
Jim and Jesse - Lee Highway Blues
Songs From The Road Band - Where The Road Goes
Bluegrass Cardinals - Eighteen Wheels
Bill Monroe - Heavy Traffic Ahead
Mike Compton - Gallop to Georgia
Bryant Roses - Riverside Rest
Brad Leftwich and the Humdingers - Rymer's Favorite
Mason Via - Mardi Gras
Red Camel Collective - Last Time I Saw Him
Audrey Ratliff - Cactus Polka
Stillhouse Junkies - Hollow Bones
Laura Orshaw - The Band of Jesse James
William Alexander - Jim Jones
Dailey & Vincent - Head Hung Down
Jordan Tice - Mean Old World
Danny Paisley - Diagnosis Broken Heart
Jaelee Roberts - Looking For Yourself
JD Crowe and the New South - Sledd Ridin'