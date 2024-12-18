The Old Fashioned #135

“Last Time I Saw Him” is an interesting song that demonstrates how close soul and country music have always been, and now there’s a bluegrass angle. White songwriters from the Motown orbit Michael Masser and Pam Sawyer composed it, and it became the title track of Dianna Ross’s fifth album in 1973. Soon after it reached the Hot Soul top 20, Dottie West reached the country top ten with her cover. So I was charmed and impressed to hear a great new version with banjo backing by Red Camel Collective, the side project of the band that plays on the road with Junior Sisk, including lead singer and IBMA Momentum Award winner Heather Berry Mabe. She is joined on this single by the legendary Sharon White and Suzanne Cox. Also in the hour, singles from the Stillhouse Junkies, Jordan Tice, Danny Paisley, Jaelee Roberts and the Songs From The Road Band.

Jim and Jesse - Lee Highway Blues

Songs From The Road Band - Where The Road Goes

Bluegrass Cardinals - Eighteen Wheels

Bill Monroe - Heavy Traffic Ahead

Mike Compton - Gallop to Georgia

Bryant Roses - Riverside Rest

Brad Leftwich and the Humdingers - Rymer's Favorite

Mason Via - Mardi Gras

Red Camel Collective - Last Time I Saw Him

Audrey Ratliff - Cactus Polka

Stillhouse Junkies - Hollow Bones

Laura Orshaw - The Band of Jesse James

William Alexander - Jim Jones

Dailey & Vincent - Head Hung Down

Jordan Tice - Mean Old World

Danny Paisley - Diagnosis Broken Heart

Jaelee Roberts - Looking For Yourself

JD Crowe and the New South - Sledd Ridin'