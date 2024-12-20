The Old Fashioned #136

I think we’re going to be hearing the name Max Wareham a lot more in 2025. I first heard of the Boston-based musician playing banjo in the Peter Rowan Band, and Amy Alvey told me he’s related to Peter through his dad, Peter’s cousin. Max is also an author, having released Rudy Lyle: The Unsung Hero of the Five String Banjo to much acclaim in 2022. It’s a deep dive into a musician who worked with Bill Monroe and who was an important influence on the players who knew him. In February, Max will release his debut album Daggomit! featuring Chris Eldridge and David Grier on guitar, Laura Orshaw on fiddle, Chris Henry on mandolin, Mike Bub on bass and Larry Atamanuik on snare drum, Peter Rowan producer. Here we lead off with his single “Hard Times Are Far Behind” whether that’s true or not. Also in the hour, show debuts from western folk singer Bar Jay Bar and South Carolina’s Retro 78. Historic tracks from North Carolina’s Blue Sky Boys and Bill Keith, who gets jazzy on his banjo.

John Hartford - Birdie

Max Wareham - Hard Times Are Far Behind

Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle - Rudycat

Buffalo Gals - Little Maggie

The Vestal Brothers - Cabin On A Hill

Two Runner - Wild Dream

Bill Keith - Jordu

The Foreign Landers with Brittany Haas - The Garden

AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Toys

Reeltime Travellers - Flippin Jenny

Retro 78 Bluegrass - My Darlings Coming Home

Foghorn Stringband - Natural Bridge Blues

David Grier - Impulsive

Bar Jay Bar - Quit Kicking My Dog Around

Nefesh Mountain - Man Of Manzanita

Jerry Douglas, Edger Meyer, Russ Barenberg - Open The Present

The Blue Sky Boys - I Don't Want Your Greenback Dollar

Cris Jacobs - Everybody's Lost