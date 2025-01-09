The Old Fashioned #138
We held 2024 over for one more week with this week’s broadcast, a catalog of the albums we thought had the most to say about bluegrass, old-time and traditional folk in the outgoing year. We enjoyed: Veteran Missy Raines trying a bold new sound with her band Allegheny; breakout years and records from rising stars Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and AJ Lee; a striking concept album from Tony Trischka and friends celebraring Earl Scruggs and John Hartford; neo-trad blues from Jerron Paxton and old-time from the Down Hill Strugglers, both from New York. Of course we’ve played music from these records all year but I realized there was one we had not, because it got play on WMOT at large, and that’s the collaboration of Aoife O’Donovan and Hawktail playing songs from Aoife’s All Of My Friends album. So we salute that impressive work of composing and execution and hope that they keep making music together; she’s the perfect voice for that instrumental band.
Thomas Cassell - Old Methuselah
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Don't Tell Me Your Troubles
Willi Carlisle - The Great Depression
Joseph Decosimo, Luke Richardson and Cleek Shrey - Blackberry Blossoms
Mile Twelve and Jody Stecher - Diesel Fitter
Tony Trischka - San Antonio Rose
Down Hill Strugglers - I'm Getting Ready To Go
Missy Raines and Allegheny - Ghost of a Love
Aoife O'Donovan and Hawktail - America, Come
Wyatt Ellis - Wildwood
The Po' Ramblin' Boys - Trying To Live The Dream
Brit Taylor - Saint Anthony
AJ Lee & Blue Summit - Bedside Window
Jerron Paxton - All and All Blues
Billy Strings - In The Clear
Thunder and Rain - Western Auto Sign
New Dangerfield - Dangerfield Newby
The Price Sisters - Rabbit in the Rosebush