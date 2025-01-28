© 2025 WMOT
The Old Fashioned #140

By Craig Havighurst
Published January 28, 2025 at 5:42 PM CST
Riverbend
Vertrell Yates
Riverbend

This week Amy Alvey did all the work, curating and hosting while I was out of town for a week. All I had to do was enjoy her mix of old-time and bluegrass, which runs the gamut from Deford Bailey to a new track from classic Americana trio The Devil Makes Three. But I wanted to spotlight Riverbend, a traditional-leaning quintet from the St. Louis comprising Aaron Muskopf (guitar, vocals), Blake Korte (dobro, vocals), Andy Novara (mandolin, vocals), Will Miscall (bass, vocals), and Alex Riffle (banjo). We’ve played these fellows before, and here, they’re teasing their upcoming album No More Will I Ramble with the single “Sawdust,” about putting in hard days’ work and seeing too little come of it. Also in the hour, a twist on the old Little Sadie story from Michael Corleto, fiddle and banjo from George Jackson and Brad Kolodner, and a new single from Amy’s own duo Golden Shoals.

Eric and Suzy Thompson - Carroll County Blues
The Stanley Brothers - Choo Choo Comin'
Willi Carlisle - A Horse Named Bill
Riverbend - Sawdust
The Slocan Ramblers - Long Chain Charlie and Moundsville
Bill Keith - Crazy Creek
Ellie MacPhee, Preacher & Daisy - Stauffer's Horses
Michael Corleto - Down Goes Little Sadie
George Jackson and Brad Kolodner - Johnny Court the Widow
Golden Shoals - New White House Blues
Seth Rackard - Frankie & Albert
Deford Bailey - Davidson County Blues
Short Tiger - Boat's Up the River
Roscoe Holcomb - Single Girl
The Lonesome Ace Stringband - Skating on the Harbourfront
The Devil Makes Three - I Love Doing Drugs
Windy Hill - I'm Getting Ready To Go

The Old Fashioned
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's editorial director and host of <i>The String, a weekly interview show airing Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. He also co-hosts The Old Fashioned on Saturdays at 9 am and Tuesdays at 8 pm. Threads and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org</i>
