The Old Fashioned #140

This week Amy Alvey did all the work, curating and hosting while I was out of town for a week. All I had to do was enjoy her mix of old-time and bluegrass, which runs the gamut from Deford Bailey to a new track from classic Americana trio The Devil Makes Three. But I wanted to spotlight Riverbend, a traditional-leaning quintet from the St. Louis comprising Aaron Muskopf (guitar, vocals), Blake Korte (dobro, vocals), Andy Novara (mandolin, vocals), Will Miscall (bass, vocals), and Alex Riffle (banjo). We’ve played these fellows before, and here, they’re teasing their upcoming album No More Will I Ramble with the single “Sawdust,” about putting in hard days’ work and seeing too little come of it. Also in the hour, a twist on the old Little Sadie story from Michael Corleto, fiddle and banjo from George Jackson and Brad Kolodner, and a new single from Amy’s own duo Golden Shoals.

Eric and Suzy Thompson - Carroll County Blues

The Stanley Brothers - Choo Choo Comin'

Willi Carlisle - A Horse Named Bill

Riverbend - Sawdust

The Slocan Ramblers - Long Chain Charlie and Moundsville

Bill Keith - Crazy Creek

Ellie MacPhee, Preacher & Daisy - Stauffer's Horses

Michael Corleto - Down Goes Little Sadie

George Jackson and Brad Kolodner - Johnny Court the Widow

Golden Shoals - New White House Blues

Seth Rackard - Frankie & Albert

Deford Bailey - Davidson County Blues

Short Tiger - Boat's Up the River

Roscoe Holcomb - Single Girl

The Lonesome Ace Stringband - Skating on the Harbourfront

The Devil Makes Three - I Love Doing Drugs

Windy Hill - I'm Getting Ready To Go