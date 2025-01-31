The Old Fashioned #141

One corner of old-time music we make sure to touch on time to time is pre-war jazz and blues, giving us a chance to feature new Old Fashioned artists like The Pear Blossoms, who offer the new tune “Tonight I’m Thinking Of You.” Alexander Jones (of Texas) and Dayna Pirso (of Ontario, Canada) joined forces as a duo in 2022, and these days they’re keeping up a robust tour calendar across North America and overseas. They’ve just released the album Going To San Antone, Vol. 1, so there’s more bluesy goodness where this came from. Also this week, we offer the first singles from upcoming albums by Sierra Hull and Big Richard, some of the hard hitting women in the bluegrass field. And we have a block of cover tunes of major league stars by the likes of Jordan Tice, The Wooks and (back in the day) The Dillards.

Short Tiger - Ruby With The Eyes That Sparkle

Sierra Hull - Boom

The Pear Blossoms - Tonight I'm Thinking Of You

The Seldom Scene - Last Of The Steam Powered Trains

Big Richard - Toas(T) [Girl Dinner at the Wawa]

The Country Gentlemen - Roving Gambler

Wes Corbitt - Mary Evelyn

Rough House Rosie - Hares On the Mountain

Maddie Denton - Black And White Rag

Jordan Tice - Tryin' To Get To Heaven

Watertower Stringband - Satan's Jeweled Crown

The Dillards - I've Just Seen A Face

The Wooks - Atlantic City

Pitney Meyer - Bear Creek Clay

Rhys Jones and Christina Wheeler - Chased Old Satan

David Long and Chris Sharp - Your Wild Life