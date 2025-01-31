The Old Fashioned #141
One corner of old-time music we make sure to touch on time to time is pre-war jazz and blues, giving us a chance to feature new Old Fashioned artists like The Pear Blossoms, who offer the new tune “Tonight I’m Thinking Of You.” Alexander Jones (of Texas) and Dayna Pirso (of Ontario, Canada) joined forces as a duo in 2022, and these days they’re keeping up a robust tour calendar across North America and overseas. They’ve just released the album Going To San Antone, Vol. 1, so there’s more bluesy goodness where this came from. Also this week, we offer the first singles from upcoming albums by Sierra Hull and Big Richard, some of the hard hitting women in the bluegrass field. And we have a block of cover tunes of major league stars by the likes of Jordan Tice, The Wooks and (back in the day) The Dillards.
Short Tiger - Ruby With The Eyes That Sparkle
Sierra Hull - Boom
The Pear Blossoms - Tonight I'm Thinking Of You
The Seldom Scene - Last Of The Steam Powered Trains
Big Richard - Toas(T) [Girl Dinner at the Wawa]
The Country Gentlemen - Roving Gambler
Wes Corbitt - Mary Evelyn
Rough House Rosie - Hares On the Mountain
Maddie Denton - Black And White Rag
Jordan Tice - Tryin' To Get To Heaven
Watertower Stringband - Satan's Jeweled Crown
The Dillards - I've Just Seen A Face
The Wooks - Atlantic City
Pitney Meyer - Bear Creek Clay
Rhys Jones and Christina Wheeler - Chased Old Satan
David Long and Chris Sharp - Your Wild Life