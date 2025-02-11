The Old Fashioned #142

I’ve heard Tyler Grant play the frets of a Telecaster through a vintage amp ripping up country songs, but I feel like his natural habitat is as one of our finest bluegrass guitar players. He won the big national championship in Winfield some years back, and he played on the road with folks like Abigail Washburn, the Drew Emmit Band and his own ensemble Grant Farm. His chops will be on display in late March when he releases his seventh album, aptly titled Flatpicker, and we’ve got the new single this week, a speedy, thought-provoking desert train song called “Goat Canyon Trestle.” Also this week, a tongue-twisting “Auctioneer” from the Kody Norris Show, a Tom T. Hall cover from Chris Jones, and a new single from now-solo artist Laura Orshaw. Plus, we tip our hat to the bluegrass side of the recently departed Melba Montgomery.

John Hartford String Band - Squirrel Hunters

Laura Orshaw - Red Bandana

Darol Anger and Bruce Molsky - Creaking Tree

Aaron Ramsey - High On a Hillside

Tyler Grant - Goat Canyon Trestle

Chris Jones - Mama Bake A Pie (Daddy Kill A Chicken)

New Standard Bluegrass - Just As Long As You Love Me

East Nash Grass - Weeks Turn To Months Turn To Years

Kody Norris Show - The Auctioneer

Megan Lynch Chowning - Bumblebee in the Gourdvine

Melba Montgomery - Once More

Melba Montgomery - Hickman County Blues

Maeve Gilchrist - Young And Old

Dale Ann Bradley and Tina Adair - Singing Waterfall

Fog Holler - Los Angeles Desert Blues

Rob Ickes - Lost Indian

On The Trail - Gospel Plow

Mac Wiseman - Train 45