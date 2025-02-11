The Old Fashioned #142
I’ve heard Tyler Grant play the frets of a Telecaster through a vintage amp ripping up country songs, but I feel like his natural habitat is as one of our finest bluegrass guitar players. He won the big national championship in Winfield some years back, and he played on the road with folks like Abigail Washburn, the Drew Emmit Band and his own ensemble Grant Farm. His chops will be on display in late March when he releases his seventh album, aptly titled Flatpicker, and we’ve got the new single this week, a speedy, thought-provoking desert train song called “Goat Canyon Trestle.” Also this week, a tongue-twisting “Auctioneer” from the Kody Norris Show, a Tom T. Hall cover from Chris Jones, and a new single from now-solo artist Laura Orshaw. Plus, we tip our hat to the bluegrass side of the recently departed Melba Montgomery.
John Hartford String Band - Squirrel Hunters
Laura Orshaw - Red Bandana
Darol Anger and Bruce Molsky - Creaking Tree
Aaron Ramsey - High On a Hillside
Tyler Grant - Goat Canyon Trestle
Chris Jones - Mama Bake A Pie (Daddy Kill A Chicken)
New Standard Bluegrass - Just As Long As You Love Me
East Nash Grass - Weeks Turn To Months Turn To Years
Kody Norris Show - The Auctioneer
Megan Lynch Chowning - Bumblebee in the Gourdvine
Melba Montgomery - Once More
Melba Montgomery - Hickman County Blues
Maeve Gilchrist - Young And Old
Dale Ann Bradley and Tina Adair - Singing Waterfall
Fog Holler - Los Angeles Desert Blues
Rob Ickes - Lost Indian
On The Trail - Gospel Plow
Mac Wiseman - Train 45