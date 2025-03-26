The Old Fashioned #149

Max Wareham spent the last few years playing banjo in the hot bluegrass band of “Uncle” Peter Rowan. Except when Sam Grisman calls him that it’s a term of endearment. With Max, it’s literally true! But he got the job because he’s good, not family. The Boston musician also tends to the archives of bluegrass, because a couple of years ago he published an impressive book documenting the career and music of little-known but important banjo player Rudy Lyle. This month Max released his debut album, a scintillating mix of instrumentals and vocal tunes called Daggomit! with a goofy cartoon cover, so the guy clearly has a sense of humor too. Also this hour, the first single with her new record company by bass player and singer Vickie Vaughn, who cut a great tune by Bruce Robison, plus more new music from Pitney Meyer, Joe K. Walsh and the exciting duo of Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson. Stick around to the end for a fiery “Roll On Buddy” by Del McCoury and Tony Trischka.

Max Wareham - The Black & Gold

Vickie Vaughn - Leavin'

Max Wareham and Peter Rowan - Gone, Baby, Gone

Johnson Mountain Boys - Tomorrow I'll Be Gone

Brit Taylor - Rich Little Girls

Infamous Stringdusters - Will You Be Lonesome Too?

Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson - Marching Jaybird

Little Hat Jones - Bye Bye Baby Blues

Five Mile Mountain Road - Only In A Dream World

The Freight Hoppers - Shortnin' Bread

Pitney Meyer - Blue Water

Betty Fisher - Home to the mountains

Liam Grant, Grayson McGuire, Devon Flaherty - New Five Cent Piece

Henhouse Prowlers - Land Of Confusion

Joe K. Walsh - Juneau What it Means to Miss Alaska?

Larry & Joe - Festival en Guararé

Tony Trischka - Roll On Buddy