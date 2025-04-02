The Old Fashioned #150
Eddie Adcock grew up in rural Virginia, left home at age 14 to evade farm work, and wound up boxing and playing music with regional bands. He sold a calf to buy his first banjo and learned to play the instrument in a couple of weeks before his first gig. That’s just part of Eddie’s amazing story, whose most famous chapter is his decade-plus with the classic lineup of the Country Gentlemen. The beloved musician died in March at 86 years old, and we pay tribute to the bluegrass hall of famer this hour with a couple of jaw dropping instrumentals included in a special set. Also this week, the first single on Sun Records for the Steeldrivers and new sides by Mason Via, Ashby Frank, and Special Consensus. Amy’s own Golden Shoals duo has a new one featuring Mark Kilianski’s masterful guitar picking as well.
Russ Carson - Squirrel Hunters
Steeldrivers - Outrun
Humbletown - Out West
The Freight Hoppers - Been to the east been to the west
Special Consensus - Been All Around This World
The Country Gentlemen - Many A Mile
Eddie Adcock - Downtown Boogie
Martha Adcock - Down Where The Still Waters Flow
Eddie Adcock - Black Mountain Rag
Sami Braman - Honeycutt
Golden Shoals - Blackberry Blossom
AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Down Along The Dixie Line
Mike T. Kerr - Saturday Night Rub
Ashby Frank - The Bug
Mason Via - Melt In The Sun
Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers - One Breath Away
David Grisman - Waiting on Vassar
Doc Watson and Clarence Ashley - Richmond Blues