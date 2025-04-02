The Old Fashioned #150

Eddie Adcock grew up in rural Virginia, left home at age 14 to evade farm work, and wound up boxing and playing music with regional bands. He sold a calf to buy his first banjo and learned to play the instrument in a couple of weeks before his first gig. That’s just part of Eddie’s amazing story, whose most famous chapter is his decade-plus with the classic lineup of the Country Gentlemen. The beloved musician died in March at 86 years old, and we pay tribute to the bluegrass hall of famer this hour with a couple of jaw dropping instrumentals included in a special set. Also this week, the first single on Sun Records for the Steeldrivers and new sides by Mason Via, Ashby Frank, and Special Consensus. Amy’s own Golden Shoals duo has a new one featuring Mark Kilianski’s masterful guitar picking as well.

Russ Carson - Squirrel Hunters

Steeldrivers - Outrun

Humbletown - Out West

The Freight Hoppers - Been to the east been to the west

Special Consensus - Been All Around This World

The Country Gentlemen - Many A Mile

Eddie Adcock - Downtown Boogie

Martha Adcock - Down Where The Still Waters Flow

Eddie Adcock - Black Mountain Rag

Sami Braman - Honeycutt

Golden Shoals - Blackberry Blossom

AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Down Along The Dixie Line

Mike T. Kerr - Saturday Night Rub

Ashby Frank - The Bug

Mason Via - Melt In The Sun

Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers - One Breath Away

David Grisman - Waiting on Vassar

Doc Watson and Clarence Ashley - Richmond Blues