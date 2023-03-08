The Old Fashioned #50

Michael Cleveland is finally getting the mainstream media attention he’s long deserved, with an NBC News feature and a New York Times profile among other things. The hook is his new album Lovin’ Of The Game with its mix of songs and tunes and special guests, including Billy Strings, Bela Fleck, Vince Gill and the Travelin’ McCourys. With 12 IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year awards, he’s the most celebrated fiddler of his generation and a deeply intuitive and fluid musician who can step into wildly different settings. We offer a set of Michael’s music framed by new songs. Also, a fun Steve Earle cover by The Cleverlys, a sharp new single from Sister Sadie, and some pristine fiddling from Natalie Padilla. Historic tracks come from David Davis and the Stanley Brothers.

Kenny Baker - Brown County Breakdown

Sister Sadie - Well

Hannah Read and Michael Starkey - Ready For The Times To Get Better

Slocan Ramblers - Bill Fernie

Natalie Padilla - Hell Broke Loose

The Cleverlys - Hillbilly Highway

Red Dog Run - Adieu False Heart

David Davis and the Warrior River Boys - If The River Was Whiskey

Lonesome River Band - Come On Down From The Mountain Top

Felipe Perez - Texas En Polka

Michael Cleveland - Thousand Dollar Holler

Michael Cleveland with Tom Adams - Going Down That Road Feeling Bad

Billy Strings - Dig A Little Deeper In The Well

Michael Cleveland - The Lovin' Of The Game

Danny Paisley - What Crosses Your Mind

Stanley Brothers - Gathering Flowers For The Master's Bouquet

Joseph Decosimo - Last Gold Dollar

Windy Hill - This Rambler's Ramblin'