The Old Fashioned #50
Michael Cleveland is finally getting the mainstream media attention he’s long deserved, with an NBC News feature and a New York Times profile among other things. The hook is his new album Lovin’ Of The Game with its mix of songs and tunes and special guests, including Billy Strings, Bela Fleck, Vince Gill and the Travelin’ McCourys. With 12 IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year awards, he’s the most celebrated fiddler of his generation and a deeply intuitive and fluid musician who can step into wildly different settings. We offer a set of Michael’s music framed by new songs. Also, a fun Steve Earle cover by The Cleverlys, a sharp new single from Sister Sadie, and some pristine fiddling from Natalie Padilla. Historic tracks come from David Davis and the Stanley Brothers.
Kenny Baker - Brown County Breakdown
Sister Sadie - Well
Hannah Read and Michael Starkey - Ready For The Times To Get Better
Slocan Ramblers - Bill Fernie
Natalie Padilla - Hell Broke Loose
The Cleverlys - Hillbilly Highway
Red Dog Run - Adieu False Heart
David Davis and the Warrior River Boys - If The River Was Whiskey
Lonesome River Band - Come On Down From The Mountain Top
Felipe Perez - Texas En Polka
Michael Cleveland - Thousand Dollar Holler
Michael Cleveland with Tom Adams - Going Down That Road Feeling Bad
Billy Strings - Dig A Little Deeper In The Well
Michael Cleveland - The Lovin' Of The Game
Danny Paisley - What Crosses Your Mind
Stanley Brothers - Gathering Flowers For The Master's Bouquet
Joseph Decosimo - Last Gold Dollar
Windy Hill - This Rambler's Ramblin'