We Make Music Together (You + WMOT) Howl at the Moon Pickin' Party

Here at WMOT, we inspire connections through music and celebrate all the sounds. It’s true, we make music together. Tonight we celebrate our members, new and old at our first ever Howl at the Moon Pickin’ Party.

If you haven’t become a member yet, don’t worry there’s still time to donate and get in free!

Howl at the Moon Pickin' Party presented by Subaru, with support from The Roots Barn kicks off at 4 p.m. with Pickin’ and Puppies Happy Hour until 6 p.m. East C.A.N. will have dogs ready for adoption. Yazoo beer will provide adult beverages and the Dreamers and Upstate Pierogi Co food trucks will fill your belly. All this AND a pickin’ circle at the Gallagher Guitar tent.

Subaru will be on-site to support East C.A.N. adoptions and will have giveaways including a drawing for a $500 Gift Certificate to Grimey’s New and Pre-Loved Music.

At 6 p.m. sharp local artists The Hoodoo Men will take the stage followed by Phoebe Hunt and Frank Solivan & the Dirty Kitchen.

Grab your guitar and lawn chair, maybe a blanket and warm socks and head to Madison and the site where The Roots Barn and WMOT Roots Radio Studio are under construction.

If you haven’t gotten your tickets there’s still time. WMOT members are free (become a member and get four free tickets) or purchase your ticket for just $10.

Amqui Station, 303 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. Parking is free!

