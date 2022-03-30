Spring Fund Drive: More Music Every Hour

WMOT is your public radio station, here to help you discover new music, get you close up to the music and build a thriving music community for artists and fans.

One of the things we hear from our listeners is how WMOT is like nothing else on the radio dial.

What makes us different? We are independent and program our music for sonics, texture and discovery.

Your donation to WMOT allows us to play more music every hour, commercial free.

WMOT is YOUR radio station, support the music you love at WMOT.org.