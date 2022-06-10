Join the WMOT Team, Become Our Development Director
The Director of WMOT Development manages all aspects of listener support efforts, including the planning and execution of on-air drives, renewal letter campaigns and communications.
Key Responsibilities:
- Manage donor records and financial transactions using the fundraising database.
- Collaborate with the Administrative Coordinator on research leading to the creation and execution of strategies and programs that increase individual contributors (membership).
- Establish and maintain rapport with active membership base using cost effective station marketing and promotion including email, letter campaigns, and social media
- Plan and manage bi-annual on-air fundraising drives and any approved supplemental campaigns ie: end of year, end of fiscal year.
- Create training and organize all support structures for the drives; this includes business support in the form of on-air drive matches and in-kind donations, volunteers, food, messaging, and accurately tracking gifts
- Works with WMOT Executive Director on annual fundraising calendar, digital/off-air campaigns and stewardship initiatives including building relationships with major donors
- Travel up to 2 days a week per month for major gift prospect visits
- Communicate projections and actuals to WMOT Executive Director
- Day-to-day management of the department including customer service for membership-based inquiries and ongoing reconciliation of funds taken in as reflected by the station’s membership software.
- Attend and work membership/promotions crew at WMOT events including Wired In, AmericanaFest, and Roots on the Rivers
- All other duties as assigned
Requirements
Your Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree and four years of experience in nonprofit fundraising
- Superior verbal and written communication skills in English
- Strong sales and marketing skills
- Excellent organizational and time management skills
- Ability to multitask, prioritize and work independently in a dynamic environment
You'll be preferred if you have
- Experience in non-profit fundraising
- Experience producing copy for digital, print and broadcast
- Proficiency with spreadsheets, data entry and social media management
- Experience with Allegiance Fundraising database software