Join the WMOT Team, Become Our Development Director

The Director of WMOT Development manages all aspects of listener support efforts, including the planning and execution of on-air drives, renewal letter campaigns and communications.

Key Responsibilities:



Manage donor records and financial transactions using the fundraising database.



Collaborate with the Administrative Coordinator on research leading to the creation and execution of strategies and programs that increase individual contributors (membership).



Establish and maintain rapport with active membership base using cost effective station marketing and promotion including email, letter campaigns, and social media



Plan and manage bi-annual on-air fundraising drives and any approved supplemental campaigns ie: end of year, end of fiscal year.



Create training and organize all support structures for the drives; this includes business support in the form of on-air drive matches and in-kind donations, volunteers, food, messaging, and accurately tracking gifts



Works with WMOT Executive Director on annual fundraising calendar, digital/off-air campaigns and stewardship initiatives including building relationships with major donors



Travel up to 2 days a week per month for major gift prospect visits



Communicate projections and actuals to WMOT Executive Director



Day-to-day management of the department including customer service for membership-based inquiries and ongoing reconciliation of funds taken in as reflected by the station’s membership software.



Attend and work membership/promotions crew at WMOT events including Wired In, AmericanaFest, and Roots on the Rivers



All other duties as assigned

Requirements

Your Qualifications:



Bachelor’s Degree and four years of experience in nonprofit fundraising



Superior verbal and written communication skills in English

Strong sales and marketing skills

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Ability to multitask, prioritize and work independently in a dynamic environment

You'll be preferred if you have



Experience in non-profit fundraising

Experience producing copy for digital, print and broadcast

Proficiency with spreadsheets, data entry and social media management

Experience with Allegiance Fundraising database software

Applications accepted online only