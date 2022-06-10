© 2022 WMOT
Join the WMOT Team, Become Our Development Director

Published June 10, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT

The Director of WMOT Development manages all aspects of listener support efforts, including the planning and execution of on-air drives, renewal letter campaigns and communications. 

Key Responsibilities:

  • Manage donor records and financial transactions using the fundraising database.
  • Collaborate with the Administrative Coordinator on research leading to the creation and execution of strategies and programs that increase individual contributors (membership).
  • Establish and maintain rapport with active membership base using cost effective station marketing and promotion including email, letter campaigns, and social media
  • Plan and manage bi-annual on-air fundraising drives and any approved supplemental campaigns ie: end of year, end of fiscal year.
  • Create training and organize all support structures for the drives; this includes business support in the form of on-air drive matches and in-kind donations, volunteers, food, messaging, and accurately tracking gifts
  • Works with WMOT Executive Director on annual fundraising calendar, digital/off-air campaigns and stewardship initiatives including building relationships with major donors
  • Travel up to 2 days a week per month for major gift prospect visits
  • Communicate projections and actuals to WMOT Executive Director
  • Day-to-day management of the department including customer service for membership-based inquiries and ongoing reconciliation of funds taken in as reflected by the station’s membership software.
  • Attend and work membership/promotions crew at WMOT events including Wired In, AmericanaFest, and Roots on the Rivers
  • All other duties as assigned

Requirements

Your Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree and four years of experience in nonprofit fundraising
  • Superior verbal and written communication skills in English
  • Strong sales and marketing skills
  • Excellent organizational and time management skills
  • Ability to multitask, prioritize and work independently in a dynamic environment

You'll be preferred if you have

  • Experience in non-profit fundraising
  • Experience producing copy for digital, print and broadcast
  • Proficiency with spreadsheets, data entry and social media management
  • Experience with Allegiance Fundraising database software

