WMOT Presents Roots on the Rivers - August 27 at Two Rivers Mansion

WMOT presents Roots on the Rivers, a celebration of American Roots music at Two Rivers Mansion in Nashville/Donelson featuring performances from Maggie Rose, Lera Lynn, Mike Farris, Nicki Bluhm, The Lost Trailers and 49 Winchester on August 27, 2022.

This one-day outdoor festival features hours of music on the main stage and the Show Truck stage, a beer garden, marketplace, vendors and food all to benefit WMOT, a nonprofit, public radio station playing American Roots music in Middle Tennessee.

Gates open at 2 p.m. and performances run from 3 to 11 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets for Roots on the River are $45 for general admission and $35 for WMOT and Friends of Two Rivers members. Tickets include entry into the festival, parking and access to the beer garden, food trucks and marketplace.

Roots on the Rivers is an intimate gathering, getting you close up to the music and offering you a one-of-a-kind live music experience. There are only 1,500 tickets being sold for Roots on the Rivers and that means everyone can enjoy the music, food and drink, the vast lawn with lots of shade and of course, the music.

WMOT and Friends of Two Rivers members can contact our team to get access to discounted tickets.

Bring your chair or blanket and stretch out in the shade on the lawn at Two Rivers Mansion where we'll have top of the line sound and an amazing afternoon and evening of performances.

About Two Rivers Mansion

Two Rivers Mansion is nestled between the Cumberland and Stones Rivers, just off Briley Parkway in the Donelson area of Nashville. The Mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and is owned by Metro Nashville Parks. The Friends of Two Rivers, a nonprofit group runs the Mansion and the grounds.