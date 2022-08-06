Local Brew Stage at Roots on the Rivers

Discover new music on the Local Brew Stage at our Roots on the Rivers music festival at Two Rivers Mansion August 27, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Local Brew Stage will feature performances by Gabe Lee, The HawtThorns, Gina Sicilia, The Woods, Jessica Willis Fisher and Mark Thornton & the Sidekicks all on the Nashville Show Truck.

The Local Brew Stages kicks off the day at 2 p.m. and will be active between Main Stage sets. On the Main Stage you'll see Maggie Rose, Mike Farris, Lera Lynn, Nicki Bluhm, The Lost Trailers and 49 Winchester.

In addition to nine hours of music, East Nashville Beer Works and Sugarlands Distilling will be in the beer garden, Desert Door will have tastings throughout the day, Music Water is available throughout the venue and Bondi Bowls, Steaming Goat and an ice cream food truck will be there too.

We’ve got Roots on the Rivers merch, artists will greet fans in the artist merch area and you can shop our local marketplace for jewelry, crafts and more.

Roots on the Rivers is all ages, children under 12 are free.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and settle in for a roots music celebration on the shaded lawn at historical Two Rivers Mansion, nestled between the Stones and Cumberland Rivers.