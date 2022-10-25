WMOT Celebrates Public Radio Music Day with Radio Festival and Wired In with Sam Bush, Allison Russell, Vince Herman

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration Wednesday, October 26, 2022 uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to celebrate and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music industry both locally and nationally.

This year, we’re highlighting public radio stations return to producing live local concerts and music discovery events for their respective communities across genres by “Discovering the Sound of Local Communities.”

WMOT is hosting a daytime Radio Festival featuring sets from local artists with a mix of music discovery and fan favorites. In the evening WMOT is thrilled to present Sam Bush, members of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Courtney Marie Andrews as our Wired In guests.

WMOT's Public Radio Music Day Radio Festival and Wired In both take place at Riverside Revival in East Nashville, 1600 Riverside Drive, Nashville, TN 37216.

The Radio Festival kicks off at Noon with Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the show runs from Noon to 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

WMOT Radio Festival Schedule:

12p - Vince Herman

12:30p - Chloe Kimes

1p - Caroline Spence

1:30p - Allison Russell

2p - Cecilia Castleman

2:30p - Webb Wilder

The evening Wired In Session at Riverside Revival starts at 6:30 p.m. with an acoustic performance by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band members, followed by a set from Courtney Marie Andrews at 7 p.m. Sam Bush will celebrate the release of his new album 'Radio John: Songs of John Hartford' with the final set of the night at 8 p.m.

Wired In presented by Subaru is a WMOT members event. Wired In membership starts at $20/month or $240/year, you can become a Wired In member by donating to WMOT. Wired In members are invited 12 times a year to private, members only events, receive discounts on festival and other ticketed events and are invited to all three days of our AmericanaFest Day Stage events.

There are a limited number of seats available for a donation to WMOT.

The WMOT Radio Festival and Wired In will be broadcast live on WMOT 89.5 FM, WMOT.org, the WMOT app and your smart speaker.

You can watch the live webcast of WMOT's Public Radio Music Day Radio Festival and Wired In at LiveSessions.NPR.org or WMOT.org.

Public Radio music stations around the country are participating in Public Radio Music Day and you can follow all the activities, shows and stories at publicradiomusicday.org.