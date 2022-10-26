Watch WMOT's Radio Festival Celebrating Public Radio Music Day October 26 at Noon Central

Watch our live webcast from the WMOT Public Radio Music Day celebration at Riverside Revival starting at Noon Central.

WMOT's Radio Festival for Public Radio Music Day

The Radio Festival kicks off at Noon with Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon, the show runs from Noon to 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

WMOT Radio Festival Schedule:

12p - Vince Herman

12:30p - Chloe Kimes

1p - Caroline Spence

1:30p - Allison Russell

2p - Cecilia Castleman

2:30p - Webb Wilder

Wired In - Public Radio Music Day Edition

The evening Wired In Session at Riverside Revival starts at 6:30 p.m. with an acoustic performance by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band members, followed by a set from Courtney Marie Andrews at 7 p.m. Sam Bush will celebrate the release of his new album 'Radio John: Song of John Hartford' with the final set of the night at 8 p.m.

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration Wednesday, October 26, 2022 uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to celebrate and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music industry both locally and nationally.

This year, we’re highlighting public radio stations return to producing live local concerts and music discovery events for their respective communities across genres by “Discovering the Sound of Local Communities.”

WMOT's Public Radio Music Day Radio Festival and Wired In both take place at Riverside Revival in East Nashville, 1600 Riverside Drive, Nashville, TN 37216.

The daytime Radio Festival from 12 to 3 p.m. is free and open to the public. The evening Wired In is a members event with limited seats open with a donation.