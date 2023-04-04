Spring Member Drive - Oh Snap!
Howdy, folks.
This is Webb Wilder, last of the full-grown men. I’m here to talk about the WMOT Spring Fund Drive. We are listener powered quite literally.
Among the many things I could say about WMOT, the subject of local artists is one of the dearest ones to my heart. I am a local artist. My friends of many years are among them. Before WMOT we didn't necessarily have much of a voice or a place we felt we belonged in Nashville. Oh, sure we have had our various successes, but many of them have been elsewhere, even in other countries.
Whether you’re an artist or not doesn't it feel great to have a champion for local artists like WMOT? Please show your support of local artists and others playing and make a donation at wmot.org.
If you haven’t contributed yet, the time is now!
GIVE NOW
Become a sustainer or make a one-time gift today to help us
reach our goal. Support from listeners ensures that all of us
have access to great music — wherever and whenever we need it, on any device we choose.
Webb Wilder
Last of the Full-Grown Men, Local Artist, WMOT Host
Ways to Support Your Roots
Increase My Sustaining Membership
Update My Sustaining Membership
Other ways to contribute:
Call our membership team at 615-898-2800 or email us at WMOT@mtsu.edu.
Mail a check to:
WMOT Membership
Box 3, 1301 E. Main St., Murfreesboro, TN 37132
International Donations - select WMOT as the designation
Bank Draft - Download the form or contact WMOT membership at 615-898-2800 or by email WMOT@mtsu.edu and we will mail you a form to fill out and a paid return envelope.
Become a pledge drive or event volunteer
Enter the Member Drive Drawing without donation
Thank you for Supporting Your Roots and this listener-supported, public radio station.