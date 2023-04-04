Spring Member Drive - Oh Snap!

Howdy, folks.

This is Webb Wilder, last of the full-grown men. I’m here to talk about the WMOT Spring Fund Drive. We are listener powered quite literally.

Among the many things I could say about WMOT, the subject of local artists is one of the dearest ones to my heart. I am a local artist. My friends of many years are among them. Before WMOT we didn't necessarily have much of a voice or a place we felt we belonged in Nashville. Oh, sure we have had our various successes, but many of them have been elsewhere, even in other countries.

Whether you’re an artist or not doesn't it feel great to have a champion for local artists like WMOT? Please show your support of local artists and others playing and make a donation at wmot.org.

If you haven’t contributed yet, the time is now!

Webb Wilder

Last of the Full-Grown Men, Local Artist, WMOT Host

