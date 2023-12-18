© 2023 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Most Played Albums on WMOT 2023

WMOT
Published December 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST

What a year it was for music! As we sit here at WMOT overlooking the scene in Nashville, which has become the epicenter of American Roots creation over the last couple of decades, it is so satisfying to know how many artists in our world are finding success, whether they are neighbors or not. At WMOT, we have been calling it Coverage of the Americana Revolution since we signed on seven years ago, and this year, it is a many-splendored thing, indeed. From legends, to bands that have been around for the last few decades, to sparkling newcomers, we unveil our 89.5 Top Spins of 2023. Congratulations to Margo Price, who tops our list this year for her Strays album, and to the rest of the artists on it.

We will be bringing you the countdown on The List starting at 2pm Friday, December 22 with the replay Saturday morning at 7am Webb Wilder, and over the next three weeks.

Here's to a great year to come in 2024, and as always, thanks for listening.

Our video director Jessica put together this video playlist from our Most Played Albums Listincluding The Band of Heathens, Dan Tyminki and Brandy Clark.

All 89.5 (90) Most Played Albums of 2023

ArtistAlbum
Margo PriceStrays
Band of Heathens, TheSimple Things
Jason Isbell and the 400 UnitWeathervanes
Teskey Brothers, TheThe Winding Way
Sunny WarAnarchist Gospel
Lukas Nelson + POTRSticks and Stones
Old Crow Medicine ShowJubilee
Dan TyminskiGod Fearing Heathen
Rodney CrowellChicago Sessions
Allison RussellThe Returner
Rhiannon GiddensYou're The One
Eddie 9VCapricorn
Turnpike TroubadoursA Cat In The Rain
War And Treaty, TheLover's Game
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous SuperlativesAltitude
Eilen JewellGet Behind The Wheel
Shootouts, TheStampede
Lone Bellow, TheLove Songs For Losers Deluxe Edition
Brandy ClarkBrandy Clark
Molly Tuttle & Golden HighwayCity Of Gold
Darrell Scott String BandOld Cane Back Rocker
Rob Ickes & Trey HensleyLiving In A Song
Various ArtistsMore Than A Whisper: Celebrating The Music of Nanci Griffith
WhitehorseI'm Not Crying, You're Crying
Van MorrisonMoving On Skiffle
Parker MillsapWilderness Within You
Emily NenniOn The Ranch
Devon GilfillianLove You Anyway
Wood Brothers, TheHeart Is The Hero
Sam BushRadio John: Songs of John Hartford
Drew Holcomb & The NeighborsStrangers No More
Margo CilkerValley of Heart's Delight
Nickel CreekCelebrants
Brit TaylorKentucky Blue
Lucinda WilliamsStories From A Rock N Roll Heart
Abraham AlexanderSEA/SONS
Colter WallLittle Songs
Various ArtistsLive Forever:  A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver
Tyler ChildersCan I Take My Hounds To Heaven?
Watson Twins, TheHOLLER
CordovasThe Rose Of Aces
Melissa CarperRamblin' Soul
Tyler ChildersRustin' In The Rain
Adeem The ArtistWhite Trash Revelry
Hiss Golden MessengerJump For Joy
Jason CarterLowdown Hoedown 
Pony BradshawNorth Georgia Rounder
PlainsI Walked With You A Ways
Grace PotterMother Road
Son VoltDay of the Doug
Myron ElkinsFactories, Farms, & Amphetamines 
Amy RayIf All Goes South
JD ClaytonLong Way From Home
Jaimee HarrisBoomerang Town
Larkin PoeBlood Harmony
Cory BrananWhen I Go I Ghost
Miko Marks, The ResurrectorsFeel Like Going Home
Dr. JohnThings Happen That Way
Charley CrockettThe Man From Waco
Raul MaloSay Less
Brennen LeighAin't Through Honky Tonkin' Yet
Cat ClydeDown Rounder
Bruce CockburnO Sun O Moon
Rissi PalmerStill Here EP
Caitlin RoseCAZIMI
Gov't MulePeace...Like A River
Vince HermanEnjoy The Ride
Leftover SalmonGrass Roots
Steel Woods, TheOn Your Time
Jobi RiccioWhiplash
Zach BryanZach Bryan
Brent CobbSouthern Star
Boy GoldenFor Jimmy
Margo PriceStrays II
Mark ErelliLay Your Darkness Down
Dom FlemonsTraveling Wildfire
First Aid KitPalomino
Ruthie FosterHealing Time
Buddy GuyThe Blues Don't Lie
Lindsay LouQueen Of Time
Nikki LaneDenim & Diamonds
Phoebe HuntNothing Else Matters
Willie NelsonBluegrass
Sons Of The EastPalomar Parade
Tre BurtTraffic Fiction
Neil Young with Crazy HorseWorld Record
Robbie FulksBluegrass Vacation
Tanya TuckerSweet Western Sound
Ruston KellyThe Weakness
Tags
Station News & Events WMOT Year End ListAlbums of the Year
Related Content