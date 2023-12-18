Most Played Albums on WMOT 2023

What a year it was for music! As we sit here at WMOT overlooking the scene in Nashville, which has become the epicenter of American Roots creation over the last couple of decades, it is so satisfying to know how many artists in our world are finding success, whether they are neighbors or not. At WMOT, we have been calling it Coverage of the Americana Revolution since we signed on seven years ago, and this year, it is a many-splendored thing, indeed. From legends, to bands that have been around for the last few decades, to sparkling newcomers, we unveil our 89.5 Top Spins of 2023. Congratulations to Margo Price, who tops our list this year for her Strays album, and to the rest of the artists on it.

We will be bringing you the countdown on The List starting at 2pm Friday, December 22 with the replay Saturday morning at 7am Webb Wilder, and over the next three weeks.

Here's to a great year to come in 2024, and as always, thanks for listening.

Our video director Jessica put together this video playlist from our Most Played Albums Listincluding The Band of Heathens, Dan Tyminki and Brandy Clark.

All 89.5 (90) Most Played Albums of 2023