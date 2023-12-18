Most Played Albums on WMOT 2023
What a year it was for music! As we sit here at WMOT overlooking the scene in Nashville, which has become the epicenter of American Roots creation over the last couple of decades, it is so satisfying to know how many artists in our world are finding success, whether they are neighbors or not. At WMOT, we have been calling it Coverage of the Americana Revolution since we signed on seven years ago, and this year, it is a many-splendored thing, indeed. From legends, to bands that have been around for the last few decades, to sparkling newcomers, we unveil our 89.5 Top Spins of 2023. Congratulations to Margo Price, who tops our list this year for her Strays album, and to the rest of the artists on it.
We will be bringing you the countdown on The List starting at 2pm Friday, December 22 with the replay Saturday morning at 7am Webb Wilder, and over the next three weeks.
Here's to a great year to come in 2024, and as always, thanks for listening.
Our video director Jessica put together this video playlist from our Most Played Albums Listincluding The Band of Heathens, Dan Tyminki and Brandy Clark.
All 89.5 (90) Most Played Albums of 2023
|Artist
|Album
|Margo Price
|Strays
|Band of Heathens, The
|Simple Things
|Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
|Weathervanes
|Teskey Brothers, The
|The Winding Way
|Sunny War
|Anarchist Gospel
|Lukas Nelson + POTR
|Sticks and Stones
|Old Crow Medicine Show
|Jubilee
|Dan Tyminski
|God Fearing Heathen
|Rodney Crowell
|Chicago Sessions
|Allison Russell
|The Returner
|Rhiannon Giddens
|You're The One
|Eddie 9V
|Capricorn
|Turnpike Troubadours
|A Cat In The Rain
|War And Treaty, The
|Lover's Game
|Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
|Altitude
|Eilen Jewell
|Get Behind The Wheel
|Shootouts, The
|Stampede
|Lone Bellow, The
|Love Songs For Losers Deluxe Edition
|Brandy Clark
|Brandy Clark
|Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
|City Of Gold
|Darrell Scott String Band
|Old Cane Back Rocker
|Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
|Living In A Song
|Various Artists
|More Than A Whisper: Celebrating The Music of Nanci Griffith
|Whitehorse
|I'm Not Crying, You're Crying
|Van Morrison
|Moving On Skiffle
|Parker Millsap
|Wilderness Within You
|Emily Nenni
|On The Ranch
|Devon Gilfillian
|Love You Anyway
|Wood Brothers, The
|Heart Is The Hero
|Sam Bush
|Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
|Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
|Strangers No More
|Margo Cilker
|Valley of Heart's Delight
|Nickel Creek
|Celebrants
|Brit Taylor
|Kentucky Blue
|Lucinda Williams
|Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart
|Abraham Alexander
|SEA/SONS
|Colter Wall
|Little Songs
|Various Artists
|Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver
|Tyler Childers
|Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?
|Watson Twins, The
|HOLLER
|Cordovas
|The Rose Of Aces
|Melissa Carper
|Ramblin' Soul
|Tyler Childers
|Rustin' In The Rain
|Adeem The Artist
|White Trash Revelry
|Hiss Golden Messenger
|Jump For Joy
|Jason Carter
|Lowdown Hoedown
|Pony Bradshaw
|North Georgia Rounder
|Plains
|I Walked With You A Ways
|Grace Potter
|Mother Road
|Son Volt
|Day of the Doug
|Myron Elkins
|Factories, Farms, & Amphetamines
|Amy Ray
|If All Goes South
|JD Clayton
|Long Way From Home
|Jaimee Harris
|Boomerang Town
|Larkin Poe
|Blood Harmony
|Cory Branan
|When I Go I Ghost
|Miko Marks, The Resurrectors
|Feel Like Going Home
|Dr. John
|Things Happen That Way
|Charley Crockett
|The Man From Waco
|Raul Malo
|Say Less
|Brennen Leigh
|Ain't Through Honky Tonkin' Yet
|Cat Clyde
|Down Rounder
|Bruce Cockburn
|O Sun O Moon
|Rissi Palmer
|Still Here EP
|Caitlin Rose
|CAZIMI
|Gov't Mule
|Peace...Like A River
|Vince Herman
|Enjoy The Ride
|Leftover Salmon
|Grass Roots
|Steel Woods, The
|On Your Time
|Jobi Riccio
|Whiplash
|Zach Bryan
|Zach Bryan
|Brent Cobb
|Southern Star
|Boy Golden
|For Jimmy
|Margo Price
|Strays II
|Mark Erelli
|Lay Your Darkness Down
|Dom Flemons
|Traveling Wildfire
|First Aid Kit
|Palomino
|Ruthie Foster
|Healing Time
|Buddy Guy
|The Blues Don't Lie
|Lindsay Lou
|Queen Of Time
|Nikki Lane
|Denim & Diamonds
|Phoebe Hunt
|Nothing Else Matters
|Willie Nelson
|Bluegrass
|Sons Of The East
|Palomar Parade
|Tre Burt
|Traffic Fiction
|Neil Young with Crazy Horse
|World Record
|Robbie Fulks
|Bluegrass Vacation
|Tanya Tucker
|Sweet Western Sound
|Ruston Kelly
|The Weakness