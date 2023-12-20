© 2023 WMOT
Most Played Songs on WMOT in 2023

WMOT
Published December 20, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST

Lucinda Williams tops our Most Played Songs List for 2023 with her song, "New York Comeback" from her album, Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart.

Allison Russell has two songs on the list as does Molly Tuttle, Jason Isbell, Brandy Clark, The Band of Heathens and Larkin Poe.

Congratulations to Lucinda Williams, who tops our list this year, and to the rest of the artists on it.

Check out performances from many of the most played songs on our video playlist of performances on WMOT from some of our most played artists and songs from 2023.

Most played 89.5 songs on WMOT in 2023

ArtistTrack Name
Lucinda WilliamsNew York Comeback
Allison RussellThe Returner
Allison RussellStay Right Here
Molly Tuttle & Golden HighwayEl Dorado
Josh RitterFor Your Soul
War And Treaty, TheLover's Game
Sunny WarNo Reason
Jason Isbell and the 400 UnitMiddle Of The Morning
Rodney Crowell (featuring Jeff Tweedy)Everything At Once
Tyler ChildersIn Your Love
Brandy ClarkBuried
Abraham AlexanderTears Run Dry
Slaid CleavesThrough The Dark
Wilder WoodsMaestro (Tears Don't Lie)
Van MorrisonStreamline Train
Nickel CreekStrangers
Old Crow Medicine Show (featuring Willie Watson)Miles Away
Margo PriceRadio 
Eilen JewellLethal Love
Jaime WyattWorld Worth Keeping
Gregory Alan IsakovThe Fall
Black PumasMore Than A Love Song
BAILENCall It Like It Is
Hiss Golden MessengerNu-Grape
Gov't Mule (featuring Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster)Dreaming Out Loud
Duane BettsSaints To Sinners
Jason Isbell and the 400 UnitDeath Wish
Bella WhiteBreak My Heart
Brent CobbSouthern Star
Band of Heathens, TheI Got The Time
Jason Isbell and the 400 UnitCast Iron Skillet
Tre BurtTraffic Fiction
Record Company, TheTalk To Me
Rissi Palmer (featuring Miko Marks)Still Here
Billy StringsWay Downtown
Jaimee HarrisThe Fair and Dark Haired Lad
Neil Young with Crazy HorseLove Earth
Caitlin RoseOnly Lies
Band of Heathens, TheDamaged Goods
Margo PriceChange Of Heart
Jason Isbell and the 400 UnitWhen We Were Close
Emily NenniGet On With It
Revivalists, TheKid
Brandy Clark (featuring Brandi Carlile)Dear Insecurity
Pony BradshawHoller Rose
Buddy & Julie MillerIn The Throes
Parker Millsap (featuring Gillian Welch)Wilderness Within You
Bettye LaVettePlan B
Deer TickForgiving Ties
Margo CilkerKeep It On A Burner
War And Treaty, TheAin't No Harmin' Me
Ryan BinghamWhere My Wild Things Are
Shakey Graves (featuring Sierra Ferrell)Ready Or Not (remastered)
Larkin PoeDeep Stays Down
Larkin PoeBad Spell
Cassandra LewisDarlin'
Nick WaterhouseHide And Seek
Cole Gallagher (featuring David Hidalgo)Chatting Through Steel
Lone Bellow, TheCaught Me Thinkin'
Natalie Merchant featuring Abena Koomson-DavisCome On, Aphrodite 
Devon GilfillianLove You Anyway
Band of Heathens, TheStormy Weather
Brandy ClarkShe Smoked in the House
Colter WallEvangelina
CordovasFallen Angels of Rock 'n' Roll
Shane Smith & the SaintsFire In The Ocean
Slaid CleavesSecond Hand
Rob Ickes & Trey HensleyLiving In A Song
First Aid KitReady To Run
Ben Harper (featuring Jack Johnson)Yard Sale
Lukas Nelson + POTR (featuring Lainey Wilson)More Than Friends
Bruce CockburnWhen The Spirit Walks In The Room
Lone Bellow, TheHoney
Teskey Brothers, TheI'm Leaving
Eilen JewellCome Home Soon
Billy Strings (featuring Willie Nelson)California Sober
Eddie 9VYella Alligator
Ruston KellyThe Weakness
Boy GoldenMountain Road
Lukas Nelson + POTRSticks and Stones
Darrell Scott String BandCumberland Plateau
Emily NenniMatches
Dom FlemonsTough Luck
Devon GilfillianRight Kind of Crazy
Darrell Scott String BandKentucky Morning
Band of Heathens, TheDon't Let The Darkness
Amanda Shires & Bobbie Nelson (featuring Willie Nelson)Summertime
Lori McKenna (featuring Hillary Lindsey)Killing Me
Commonheart, TheHustler
