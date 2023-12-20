Most Played Songs on WMOT in 2023
Lucinda Williams tops our Most Played Songs List for 2023 with her song, "New York Comeback" from her album, Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart.
Allison Russell has two songs on the list as does Molly Tuttle, Jason Isbell, Brandy Clark, The Band of Heathens and Larkin Poe.
Congratulations to Lucinda Williams, who tops our list this year, and to the rest of the artists on it.
Check out performances from many of the most played songs on our video playlist of performances on WMOT from some of our most played artists and songs from 2023.
Most played 89.5 songs on WMOT in 2023
|Artist
|Track Name
|Lucinda Williams
|New York Comeback
|Allison Russell
|The Returner
|Allison Russell
|Stay Right Here
|Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
|El Dorado
|Josh Ritter
|For Your Soul
|War And Treaty, The
|Lover's Game
|Sunny War
|No Reason
|Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
|Middle Of The Morning
|Rodney Crowell (featuring Jeff Tweedy)
|Everything At Once
|Tyler Childers
|In Your Love
|Brandy Clark
|Buried
|Abraham Alexander
|Tears Run Dry
|Slaid Cleaves
|Through The Dark
|Wilder Woods
|Maestro (Tears Don't Lie)
|Van Morrison
|Streamline Train
|Nickel Creek
|Strangers
|Old Crow Medicine Show (featuring Willie Watson)
|Miles Away
|Margo Price
|Radio
|Eilen Jewell
|Lethal Love
|Jaime Wyatt
|World Worth Keeping
|Gregory Alan Isakov
|The Fall
|Black Pumas
|More Than A Love Song
|BAILEN
|Call It Like It Is
|Hiss Golden Messenger
|Nu-Grape
|Gov't Mule (featuring Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster)
|Dreaming Out Loud
|Duane Betts
|Saints To Sinners
|Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
|Death Wish
|Bella White
|Break My Heart
|Brent Cobb
|Southern Star
|Band of Heathens, The
|I Got The Time
|Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
|Cast Iron Skillet
|Tre Burt
|Traffic Fiction
|Record Company, The
|Talk To Me
|Rissi Palmer (featuring Miko Marks)
|Still Here
|Billy Strings
|Way Downtown
|Jaimee Harris
|The Fair and Dark Haired Lad
|Neil Young with Crazy Horse
|Love Earth
|Caitlin Rose
|Only Lies
|Band of Heathens, The
|Damaged Goods
|Margo Price
|Change Of Heart
|Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
|When We Were Close
|Emily Nenni
|Get On With It
|Revivalists, The
|Kid
|Brandy Clark (featuring Brandi Carlile)
|Dear Insecurity
|Pony Bradshaw
|Holler Rose
|Buddy & Julie Miller
|In The Throes
|Parker Millsap (featuring Gillian Welch)
|Wilderness Within You
|Bettye LaVette
|Plan B
|Deer Tick
|Forgiving Ties
|Margo Cilker
|Keep It On A Burner
|War And Treaty, The
|Ain't No Harmin' Me
|Ryan Bingham
|Where My Wild Things Are
|Shakey Graves (featuring Sierra Ferrell)
|Ready Or Not (remastered)
|Larkin Poe
|Deep Stays Down
|Larkin Poe
|Bad Spell
|Cassandra Lewis
|Darlin'
|Nick Waterhouse
|Hide And Seek
|Cole Gallagher (featuring David Hidalgo)
|Chatting Through Steel
|Lone Bellow, The
|Caught Me Thinkin'
|Natalie Merchant featuring Abena Koomson-Davis
|Come On, Aphrodite
|Devon Gilfillian
|Love You Anyway
|Band of Heathens, The
|Stormy Weather
|Brandy Clark
|She Smoked in the House
|Colter Wall
|Evangelina
|Cordovas
|Fallen Angels of Rock 'n' Roll
|Shane Smith & the Saints
|Fire In The Ocean
|Slaid Cleaves
|Second Hand
|Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
|Living In A Song
|First Aid Kit
|Ready To Run
|Ben Harper (featuring Jack Johnson)
|Yard Sale
|Lukas Nelson + POTR (featuring Lainey Wilson)
|More Than Friends
|Bruce Cockburn
|When The Spirit Walks In The Room
|Lone Bellow, The
|Honey
|Teskey Brothers, The
|I'm Leaving
|Eilen Jewell
|Come Home Soon
|Billy Strings (featuring Willie Nelson)
|California Sober
|Eddie 9V
|Yella Alligator
|Ruston Kelly
|The Weakness
|Boy Golden
|Mountain Road
|Lukas Nelson + POTR
|Sticks and Stones
|Darrell Scott String Band
|Cumberland Plateau
|Emily Nenni
|Matches
|Dom Flemons
|Tough Luck
|Devon Gilfillian
|Right Kind of Crazy
|Darrell Scott String Band
|Kentucky Morning
|Band of Heathens, The
|Don't Let The Darkness
|Amanda Shires & Bobbie Nelson (featuring Willie Nelson)
|Summertime
|Lori McKenna (featuring Hillary Lindsey)
|Killing Me
|Commonheart, The
|Hustler