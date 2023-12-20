Most Played Songs on WMOT in 2023

Lucinda Williams tops our Most Played Songs List for 2023 with her song, "New York Comeback" from her album, Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart.

Allison Russell has two songs on the list as does Molly Tuttle, Jason Isbell, Brandy Clark, The Band of Heathens and Larkin Poe.

Congratulations to Lucinda Williams, who tops our list this year, and to the rest of the artists on it.

Check out performances from many of the most played songs on our video playlist of performances on WMOT from some of our most played artists and songs from 2023.

Most played 89.5 songs on WMOT in 2023