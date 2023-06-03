Roots on the Rivers Festival June 3 at Two Rivers Mansion in Nashville - Tickets On-Sale Now!
WMOT members will receive a promo code for discounted $35 tickets.
Roots on the Rivers Music Festival returns June 3, 2023 at Two Rivers Mansion in Nashville
Roots on the Rivers is a celebration of American Roots music at Two Rivers Mansion in the Donelson neighborhood of Nashville, TN.
This one-day, outdoor, family friendly festival features 2 stages of LIVE MUSIC, a beer garden, local artisans, craft cocktails and food trucks all to benefit WMOT 89.5, Middle Tennessee Public Radio.
Gates open at 11am with performances from 12pm - 9pm
Lineup
Cordovas | Allison Brown | The Shootouts | Bee Taylor | Steve Cropper + Emily McGill | Laura Cantrell | Cruz Contreras of the Black Lillies | Stevie Redstone | Mark Thornton | Ben de la Cour and more to be announced!
Bring the family
Roots on the Rivers is a family friendly festival, kids 14 and under get in free! New for 2023 a Family String Band Circle where kids and adults can be part of the music and try out a variety of instruments.
Craft Beer and Cocktails
Enjoy a variety of craft beers and cocktails in our beer garden.
Food Trucks
New food trucks in 2023 with Chivanada Empanadas, the Bad Luck Burger Club, Southern Bell Creamery and Bondi Bowls
Local Artisans, Merch and Nonprofit Row
Shop our local marketplace for locally made goods and WMOT/Roots on the Rivers + Artist Merch. You'll also meet some of the nonprofits that service the Nashville area on Nonprofit Row.
GET TICKETS NOW!
General Admission is $45 and WMOT members are $35 with promo code.