Roots on the Rivers Music Festival returns June 3, 2023 at Two Rivers Mansion in Nashville

Roots on the Rivers is a celebration of American Roots music at Two Rivers Mansion in the Donelson neighborhood of Nashville, TN.

This one-day, outdoor, family friendly festival features 2 stages of LIVE MUSIC, a beer garden, local artisans, craft cocktails and food trucks all to benefit WMOT 89.5, Middle Tennessee Public Radio.

Gates open at 11am with performances from 12pm - 9pm

L﻿ineup

C﻿ordovas | Allison Brown | The Shootouts | Bee Taylor | Steve Cropper + Emily McGill | Laura Cantrell | Cruz Contreras of the Black Lillies | Stevie Redstone | Mark Thornton | Ben de la Cour and more to be announced!

B﻿ring the family

Mickey Bernal /

R﻿oots on the Rivers is a family friendly festival, kids 14 and under get in free! New for 2023 a Family String Band Circle where kids and adults can be part of the music and try out a variety of instruments.

Mickey Bernal /

C﻿raft Beer and Cocktails

Mickey Bernal /

E﻿njoy a variety of craft beers and cocktails in our beer garden.

F﻿ood Trucks

New food trucks in 2023 with Chivanada E﻿mpanadas, the Bad Luck Burger Club, Southern Bell Creamery and Bondi Bowls

L﻿ocal Artisans, Merch and Nonprofit Row

S﻿hop our local marketplace for locally made goods and WMOT/Roots on the Rivers + Artist Merch. You'll also meet some of the nonprofits that service the Nashville area on Nonprofit Row.

GET TICKETS NOW!

General Admission is $45 and WMOT members are $35 with promo code.

