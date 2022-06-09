All of the songs Jordan Fletcher sings are 100% autobiographical and delivered as soulful country, spiked with a light-hearted rock spirit that brings hard-fought life lessons to the masses through honest songwriting. He grew up in Jacksonville, FL but now is a resident of Music City. When he was 11, he tragically lost his father. He moved forward the only way he knew how - by surfing, fishing, and playing music. His new song, "Death & Taxes," is a tribute to the lessons he learned from his father.