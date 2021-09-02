Watch Live: Rodney Crowell, Carlene Carter and Shannon McNally

Five years ago WMOT flipped our format to American Roots music after nearly 50 years as a jazz/classical station. To celebrate five fabulous years of American Roots music WMOT is throwing a party to honor the music and raise funds for the future.

You can join the party at home as we stream our WMOT 5th Anniversary Celebration and Benefit live from City Winery in Nashville.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Central with a set from Shannon McNally followed by Rodney Crowell at 8 p.m. and Carlene Carter closes the night at 9 p.m.

Throughout the night WMOT will be asking for donations to meet a matching challenge of $5,000 from a generous member. Your donations will be matched during the show. If you haven't become a member please consider donating today.