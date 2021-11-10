Watch: Lee Roy Parnell and The Imaginaries Perform Live From The Purple Building for Public Radio Music Day

As we wrap up our day-long radio festival celebrating Public Radio Music Day, we are live with a roots legacy artist, Lee Roy Parnell and a recent music discovery, roots duo Maggie McClure and Shane Henry, The Imaginaries.

Lee Roy Parnell is part of a long line of Texas roots-music eclectics and is among the elite few who can be identified as a triple threat. An ace guitarist, as well as a distinctive singer, and hit songwriter, his music runs the gamut of diversity. Combining the influences of Blue-Eyed Soul, Delta Blues, Road House Rock, Southern Boogie, Texas Swing, and Gospel, Parnell’s sound defies conventional classification.

The husband and wife duo The Imaginaries’ Maggie McClure (piano, keyboard, vocals) and Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) perform songs off their self-titled debut album, The Imaginaries, you instantly see the chemistry and the deep commitment they share with each other and to their music.

Formed on the open plains of their home state of Oklahoma, their love of performing, writing music, and their faith all make up the glue that keeps them grounded and focused on the dream of turning what they’ve imagined for themselves into the reality of The Imaginaries. Produced by the duo, the album marks the beginning of their journey as a band after both singer songwriters have enjoyed their own successes as solo artists.

