Wired In with Mike Farris, Full Set
Nashville singer, songwriter and soul shaker Mike Farris was our guest on Wired In November 19, 2021 at The Wash at Eastside Bowl in Madison, TN. Farris performs solo acoustic, a rare but intimate experience recorded in front of a live audience of WMOT Wired In members.
Watch the full session as Farris performs a mix of original songs and gospel covers including; "Jonah & The Whale", "Blue Yodel No. 1", "Tennessee Girl", "Let Me Love You Baby", "John the Revelator" and "Corrina".