Finally Friday From Home this week features The Wooks, a bluegrass string band from Kentucky and Nashville and Quinn Sullivan, a solo blues-rocker from Massachusetts.

The Wooks perform "Butler Hayes", "Flyin' High", "New Peace Of Mind", and "Little While" for WMOT's Finally Friday From Home.

Quinn Sullivan performs "All Around the World", "How Many Tears", "Real Thing" and "In a World Without You" for WMOT's Finally Friday series.