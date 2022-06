Nikki Lane and Cristina Vane perform live at Skydeck overlooking downtown Nashville tonight at 7 p.m. for WMOT's Wired In presented by Subaru.

Cristina Vane takes the stage at 7 p.m. CST and Nikki Lane at 8 p.m.

You can join us in person by becoming a member of WMOT or watch the show from home here. You can also listen live on WMOT 89.5 FM, the WMOT app, streaming on WMOT.org or your smart speaker.