Video

Live Video Broadcast Schedule - AmericanaFest 2022

WMOT
Published September 12, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT
Live Sessions Full 3 day Schedule v2.png

Watch all 17 hours of our AmericanaFest Wired In and the AmericanaFest Day Stage September 14, 15 and 16, 2022 via our webcasts on WMOT.org.

WMOT kicks off our AmericanaFest coverage with Wired In, our monthly concert series, live from The Wash at Eastside Bowl in Madison. This year we've got five hours of music including Melissa Carper at Noon, Miko Marks at 1 p.m., Dan Tyminski at 2 p.m., American Aquarium at 3 p.m. and we wrap with William Prince at 4 p.m.

dan-tyminski-press-june-2022-1480x779.jpeg
Dan Tyminski

The AmericanaFest Day Stage presented by WMOT, NPR Music and World Cafe is Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15 from The Wash at Eastside Bowl.

Live Day of Show Lyle Lovett.png

Sept. 14 features performances by Lyle Lovett, Amy Ray and Brennen Leigh with Asleep at the Wheel.

12 p.m. Brennen Leigh w/ Asleep At The Wheel 
1 p.m. Whitehorse 
2 p.m. Amy Ray 
3 p.m. Lyle Lovett 
4 p.m. Sunny Sweeney 
5 p.m. Jade Bird

Live Day of Show Taylor Rae.png

Friday, Sept. 15 features Freedy Johnston, Will Hoge and Taylor Rae.

12 p.m. Freedy Johnston 
1 p.m. Rainbow Girls 
2 p.m. Chris Pierce 
3 p.m. Will Hoge 
4 p.m. Taylor Rae 
5 p.m. Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

You can watch all the webcasts here or listen on the radio at WMOT 89.5 FM, the WMOT app or ask your smart speaker to play WMOT Roots Radio.

Video AmericanaFestAmericanaFest Day StageLyle LovettAmy RayWired In