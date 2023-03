Watch Cristina Vane's full set from Wired In at The Skydeck on June 26, 2022.

The set list includes: "Make Myself Me Again", "Heaven Bound Station", "How You Doin'", "Sometimes Baby", "River Roll", "Time For Leaving", "Prayer for the Blind", "Keep Your Lamp Trimmed and Burning", "Badlands", "Blueberry Hill" and "Small Town Nashville Blues".