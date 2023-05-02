© 2023 WMOT
Words & Music with Parker Millsap

WMOT
Published May 2, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT
WAM Parker Millsap

We welcome another album from Parker Millsap at WMOT. Wilderness Within You is a love letter to the earth as much as a statement about finding footing in the simple pleasures and routines of regular life.

Host Jessie Scott talks with Parker from the Purple Building in East Nashville about the pause created by quarantine and how it got filled with art, gardening, and yes, music.

Watch the full interview below or on NPR Livesessions. You can listen to this session on WMOT Tuesday evening May 2 at 7 P.M. via your dial or the WMOT app.

