Host Jessie Scott sits down with Josh Ritter at The Purple Room in East Nashville to discuss the introspective ideas behind his latest album, Spectral Lines, and the beauty of discovery and human connection.

Ritter also performs solo versions of "Strong Swimmer", "For Your Soul", "Someday" and "Black Crown".

Listen to the show live on the radio Tuesday May 9th at 7 PM CDT or watch the full interview and set on our NPR Livesessions page.