Words & Music with Band of Heathens

The Band of Heathens have been at it for around 17 years now, plying their craft with deft songwriting and soulful chops. They have just released their new album Simple Things, which has been sitting at #1 on the Americana Music Album Chart for several weeks now.

Host Jessie Scott sat down at The Purple Building in East Nashville with Gordy Quist and Ed Jurdi to talk about how this one came together, thematically and musically. Their four song set included stripped down versions of "Don't Let the Darkness", "Heartless Year" and "All That Remains".

Tune in to WMOT Tuesday, May 16th at 7 PM to listen live, or watch the full interview and four song set on our NPR Live Sessions page.