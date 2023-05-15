© 2023 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Video

Words & Music with Band of Heathens

WMOT
Published May 15, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT
WAM-BandOfHeathens.png

The Band of Heathens have been at it for around 17 years now, plying their craft with deft songwriting and soulful chops. They have just released their new album Simple Things, which has been sitting at #1 on the Americana Music Album Chart for several weeks now.

Host Jessie Scott sat down at The Purple Building in East Nashville with Gordy Quist and Ed Jurdi to talk about how this one came together, thematically and musically. Their four song set included stripped down versions of "Don't Let the Darkness", "Heartless Year" and "All That Remains".

Tune in to WMOT Tuesday, May 16th at 7 PM to listen live, or watch the full interview and four song set on our NPR Live Sessions page.

Video
Related Content
  • WAM-JoshRitter.jpg
    Video
    Words & Music with Josh Ritter
    Host Jessie Scott sits down with Josh Ritter at The Purple Room in East Nashville to discuss the introspective ideas behind his latest album, Spectral Lines, and the beauty of discovery and human connection.Ritter also performs solo versions of "Strong Swimmer", "For Your Soul", "Someday" and "Black Crown".
  • WAM Parker Millsap
    Video
    Words & Music with Parker Millsap
    Host Jessie Scott sits down with Parker Millsap at The Purple Room in East Nashville to discuss painting, performing live again and his new album 'Wilderness Within You'. Millsap also performs stripped down versions of the title track "Wilderness Within You", "What You've Shown Me" and "Running On Time".
  • WAM-TheZombies.png
    Video
    Words & Music with The Zombies
    Host Jessie Scott sat down with The Zombies' Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone to discuss their new album 'Different Game' and their new documentary Hung Up on a Dream.