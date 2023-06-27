Watch Tim O'Brien Band and Tami Neilson LIVE for WMOT's Wired In June 28th at 7 p.m.

We have another great Wired In performance this month with bluegrass legend Tim O'Brien and vocal powerhouse Tami Neilson.

The show is Wednesday, June 28th at 7 p.m. at Riverside Revival in East Nashville.

This month's Wired In is part of Riverside Revival's new benefit series Giving Is Good, where the proceeds from general admission tickets go to WMOT!

You can purchase general admission tickets here, or become a Wired In member for $20/month and get the opportunity to RSVP for 2 tickets to our Wired In show each month. More details on how you can donate here.

Can't make it to the show? Tune into WMOT to listen live, or watch the free livestream on NPR Live Sessions.