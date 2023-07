Duane Betts joins Jessie Scott at The Purple Building in East Nashville to talk about his upcoming solo album 'Wild & Precious Life', which is set to release on July 14th.

Long-time bandmate Johnny Stachela joins Betts in performing "Saints to Sinners", "Colors Fade" and "Waiting on a Song".

Watch the full video on our NPR Livesessions page, or tune in to Words & Music on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. to listen live.