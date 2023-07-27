Wired In with Tim O'Brien Band, Full Set

In June, bluegrass legend Tim O'Brien and his band delighted us with songs from his latest record 'Cup of Sugar' for WMOT's monthly Wired In series at Riverside Revival.

Relive the performance on WMOT's Live Sessions page or check out the highlights in the playlist below.

Their setlist included: "Bear", "Thinkin’ Like A Fish", "Cup of Sugar", "The Pay’s a Lot Better Too", "She Can’t, He Won’t and They’ll Never", "Diddle-Eye-Day", "The Anchor", "Little Lamb Little Lamb", a cover of The Osborne Brothers' "Pain in My Heart" and "Hold To A Dream".

