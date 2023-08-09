© 2023 WMOT
Watch Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Buffalo Nichols LIVE for WMOT's Wired In August 9th at 7 p.m.

Published August 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT

We have another great Wired In tonight at 7 p.m. from Riverside Revival in East Nashville. This month's featured artists are Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Buffalo Nichols.

Tune into WMOT to listen live, or watch the free livestream on NPR Live Sessions.

Tonight's show is sold out, but you can become a Wired In member for $20/month and get the opportunity to RSVP for 2 tickets to the show each month. More details on how you can donate here.

