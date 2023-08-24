Wired In with Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Full Set

Earlier this month, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors had the crowd dancing and singing at their dynamic Wired In performance at Riverside Revival. They played songs from their latest release 'Strangers No More' as well as fan favorites.

Their setlist included: "Dragons", "Tennessee", "All the Money in the World", "On A Roll", "American Beauty", "Dance with Everybody", "Fly", "What Would I Do Without You", "Find Your People" and "Family".

Relive the full performance on WMOT's Live Sessions page or check out the highlights in the playlist below.

Want to be a part of the action? Become a member by donating $20/month to get exclusive alerts about our Wired In concerts. That gets you two tickets to each show every month and keeps the music playing on WMOT. You can find more details on how to become a Wired In member here.