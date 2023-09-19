© 2023 WMOT
Watch the 2023 AmericanaFest Day Stage LIVE

WMOT
Published September 18, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT

Join WMOT, NPR Music, and World Cafe for this year's AmericanaFest Day Stage at Eastside Bowl, this Wednesday through Friday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM CDT.

Tune in to NPR Livesessions each day to watch the live broadcast for FREE, or via the web players below.

Want to be there in person? All shows are open to AmericanaFest pass holders and WMOT members. Learn about becoming a member here.

Wednesday, September 20th - Wired In at AmericanaFest 2023
https://livesessions.npr.org/live/americanafest-daystage-wednesday-2023
12:00 PM - Dom Flemons
1:00 PM - Bobby Rush
2:00 PM - Tommy Emmanuel
3:00 PM - Eilen Jewell
4:00 PM - Maggie Rose

Thursday, September 21st - AmericanaFest Day Stage, Day 1
https://livesessions.npr.org/live/americanafest-daystage-thursday-2023
12:00 PM - Hermanos Gutierrez
1:00 PM - The Band of Heathens
2:00 PM - Kaitlin Butts
3:00 PM - Sons of the East
4:00 PM - Jobi Riccio

Friday, September 22nd - AmericanaFest Day Stage, Day 2
https://livesessions.npr.org/live/americanafest-daystage-friday-2023-09-22
12:00 PM - Secret Sisters
1:00 PM - Sensational Barnes Brothers
2:00 PM - Eddie 9V
3:00 PM - Lindsay Lou
4:00 PM - Brandy Clark

