Words & Music with Little Feat

WMOT
Published September 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

Bill Payne of Little Feat joins host Jessie Scott via Zoom for a very special 100th episode of Words & Music.

The band also shares live performance clips of "Spanish Moon", "Old Folks Boogie" and "Dixie Chicken/Tripe Face Boogie" from the 'Waiting For Columbus' 45th Anniversary Tour.

Watch their full performance below, or tune in to WMOT tonight at 7 P.M. to listen to the show live.

Want more Words & Music? Check out our NPR Live Sessions page to watch the full catalog.

