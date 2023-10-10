Words & Music with Adeem the Artist and Darling West

On this special Words & Music double feature, host Jessie Scott is joined by Americana Music Award nominee Adeem the Artist and the Norwegian-based duo Darling West.

Adeem the Artist elaborates on the inspirations behind songs "Books & Records" and "My America" from their latest album 'White Trash Revelry'. They also performed "Asheville Blues".

Mari and Tor Egil Kreken of Darling West discuss the making of their latest record 'Cosmos' and the ideas behind the songs "Wild Dreams" and "There Is Light Ahead", which they played for us. Their setlist also included "Someone Like You".

Did you know there are over 100 episodes of Words & Music on our NPR Live Sessions page? Click here to browse our playlist, or listen live on WMOT at 7 p.m. every Tuesday for more Words & Music.