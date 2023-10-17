Words & Music with Nat Myers and Fruition

On this special AmericanaFest edition of Words & Music, host Jessie Scott is joined by blues artist Nat Myers and Portland based band Fruition.

Nat Myers talks about his musical influences, his Kentucky upbringing, and how they shaped his latest record 'Yellow Peril'. Myers also performs "Pray For Rain", "Hobo Wine Blues", and "Yellow Peril".

Jay, Mimi, and Kellen from Fruition discuss producing and recording their new record in Boulder, CO and re-imagining live versions of their songs for tour. The band performs "Reason to Live", "Still On My Mind", and "All Over".

