© 2023 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Words & Music with Nat Myers and Fruition

WMOT
Published October 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT

On this special AmericanaFest edition of Words & Music, host Jessie Scott is joined by blues artist Nat Myers and Portland based band Fruition.

Nat Myers talks about his musical influences, his Kentucky upbringing, and how they shaped his latest record 'Yellow Peril'. Myers also performs "Pray For Rain", "Hobo Wine Blues", and "Yellow Peril".

Jay, Mimi, and Kellen from Fruition discuss producing and recording their new record in Boulder, CO and re-imagining live versions of their songs for tour. The band performs "Reason to Live", "Still On My Mind", and "All Over".

Want more Words & Music? Check out our NPR Live Sessions page to watch the full catalog of 100+ episodes from your favorite Americana artist.

Video
Related Content
  • Video
    Words & Music with Adeem the Artist and Darling West
    Host Jessie Scott is joined by Adeem the Artist and Darling West at The Purple Building in East Nashville for a special AmericanaFest double feature.
  • Video
    Words & Music with Little Feat
    Bill Payne of Little Feat joins host Jessie Scott for a special 100th episode of Words & Music.
  • Herman’s Gutierrez, Band of Heathens, Kaitlin Butts, Sons of the East, Jobi Riccio
    Roots Radio News
    SlideSHOW: WMOT’s Star Studded AmericanaFest Day Stage 2023
    At some point during the past six years, WMOT’s AmericanaFest Day Stage went from being a tradition to an institution, if we may say so. Our program director Jessie Scott has been in music and radio for decades, so she’s got an address book and good will like few others. We always stand amazed at the stature of artists she’s able to wrangle for Nashville’s biggest week of roots music. Here share the memories with photos by the amazing John Partipilo.