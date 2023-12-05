Words & Music with Kevin Kinney of Drivin' N' Cryin'

Kevin Kinney of Drivin' N' Cryin' chats with Jessie Scott at The Purple Building in East Nashville about his latest complication record Let’s Go Dancing: Said the Firefly to the Hurricane, busking on MacDougal Street, and his philosophy on folk music.

Kinney performs 'Ian McLagan', 'Fly Me Courageous', and an unreleased song entitled 'I Wonder'.

Watch the full episode below, or tune in to WMOT tonight at 9 P.M. to listen to the show live.

