Watch WMOT's 2023 Holiday Jam LIVE

WMOT's Wired In Holiday Jam with Kevn Kinney & Friends is Wednesday December 13th at Riverside Revival in East Nashville. Celebrate the holidays, great music and a big WMOT announcement with us!

Kevn Kinney, acclaimed Rock and Folk singer, songwriter and performer most widely known as the founder and front man of the Atlanta-based rock band Drivin N Cryin, will perform two sets of music with Nashville friends including Mike Farris, Erin Rae, Chuck Mead, and more.

Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

Tune in to NPR Livesessions to watch the live broadcast for FREE, or watch via the web player below. Listen live on the radio at WMOT 89.5 FM or on our app.

Not a Wired In Member? Don't miss out on our Wired In shows in 2024. Become a Wired In Member today by donating HERE. Members who pledge $20/month get 2 tickets to all of our exclusive events and discounts to our annual festivals.

