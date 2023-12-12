© 2023 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Words & Music with Boy Golden

WMOT
Published December 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Boy Golden sits down with Jessie Scott at The Purple Building in East Nashville to discuss his latest projects, growing up in Manitoba, early influences behind his genre-blending sound, and the story behind his moniker.

The band performs "Aging Mr. Riley", "Blue Hills", and "Mountain Road" from their latest release, 'For Jimmy'.

Watch the full episode below, or tune in to WMOT tonight at 7 P.M. to listen to the show live.

Want more Words & Music? Check out our NPR Live Sessions page to watch the full catalog of 100+ episodes from your favorite Americana artist.
Tags
Video Words and MusicBoy Golden
Related Content