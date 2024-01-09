Words & Music with Joe Bonamassa

Back in December, Joe Bonamassa sat down with Jessie Scott to talk about his Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, Journeyman Records, the seeds of blues in other genres, and much more.

Bonamassa also shared clips from his 2023 ACL Live performance.

Watch the full episode below, or tune in to WMOT tonight at 7 P.M. to listen to the show live on the radio.

