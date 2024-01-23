Words & Music with Joanne Shaw Taylor

Joanne Shaw Taylor joins host Jessie Scott to discuss her upcoming album, discovering the blues, being a female guitar player, and working with Joe Bonamassa.

Taylor also shared clips from her live performance at The Franklin Theatre in Franklin, TN. Songs include "Dying To Know", "I'm In Chains", "I've Been Loving You Too Long", and "Just Another Word".

Watch the full episode below, or tune in to WMOT tonight at 7 P.M. to listen to the show live on the radio.

Want more Words & Music? Check out our NPR Live Sessions page to watch the full catalog of 100+ episodes from your favorite Americana artist.