© 2024 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Words & Music with Joanne Shaw Taylor

WMOT
Published January 23, 2024 at 6:46 AM CST

Joanne Shaw Taylor joins host Jessie Scott to discuss her upcoming album, discovering the blues, being a female guitar player, and working with Joe Bonamassa.

Taylor also shared clips from her live performance at The Franklin Theatre in Franklin, TN. Songs include "Dying To Know", "I'm In Chains", "I've Been Loving You Too Long", and "Just Another Word".

Watch the full episode below, or tune in to WMOT tonight at 7 P.M. to listen to the show live on the radio.

Want more Words & Music? Check out our NPR Live Sessions page to watch the full catalog of 100+ episodes from your favorite Americana artist.
Tags
Video Words and MusicJoanne Shaw Taylor
Related Content