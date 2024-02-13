© 2024 WMOT
30A Songwriters Sessions with Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal

WMOT
Published February 13, 2024 at 7:15 AM CST

Earlier this year, Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal joined us at a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for WMOT's annual 30A Songwriters Sessions.

The duo performed "That's All I Know About Arkansas" from Leventhal's album 'Rumble Strip', "Tears Falling Down" and "The Wheel" from Cash's album 'The Wheel'.

Watch their full performance below, or on our NPR Live Sessions page.

Stay tuned for more 30A Songwriters Sessions, with performances from Grace Potter, The Reverend Shawn Amos, Kelly Willis and more on the horizon.
