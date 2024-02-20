© 2024 WMOT
30A Songwriters Sessions with Jack Barksdale

WMOT
Published February 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Canva

Jack Barksdale performed "Dead Man Walking", "Dreamer", and "Before the Devil Knows" at a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for WMOT's annual 30A Songwriters Sessions.

Watch clips from his performance below, and tune in to WMOT tonight at 7 p.m. to listen to the full set and interview with Jessie Scott.

Stay tuned for more 30A Songwriters Sessions, with performances from Grace Potter, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, The Reverend Shawn Amos and more on the horizon.
