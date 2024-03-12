30A Songwriters Sessions with Grace Potter

Grace Potter performed "Something That I Want", "Little Hitchhiker" and "Ready Set Go" at a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for WMOT's annual 30A Songwriters Sessions.

Watch clips from her performance below, and tune in to WMOT tonight at 7 p.m. to listen to the full set and interview with Jessie Scott.

Stay tuned for more 30A Songwriters Sessions, with performances from Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, The Reverend Shawn Amos, KT Tunstall and more on the horizon.