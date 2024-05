Jon Muq performed "Runaway", "Shake Shake" and "Hello Sunshine" at a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for WMOT's annual 30A Songwriters Sessions.

Watch clips from his performance below, and tune in to WMOT tonight at 7 p.m. to listen to the full set and interview with Jessie Scott.

Stay tuned for more 30A Songwriters Sessions, with performances from Kelly Willis, Matthew Sweet, Charlie Mars and more.