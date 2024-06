At last year's AmericanaFest Day Stage, Maggie Rose performed songs from her album 'No One Gets Out Alive', which released in April of this year.

The set list included "Fake Flowers", "Mad Love" and "Underestimate Me".

Want more AmericanaFest content? Check out the AmericanaFest Video tab on our website, or our NPR Live Sessions page for more content from your favorite artists.